A Night of Neo-Soul: Maxwell puts on the show of a ‘Lifetime’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Neo-Soul music was in the spotlight at the Orion Amphitheater on Saturday, October 7. Three-time Grammy award-winning artist Maxwell graced the stage for his first-ever performance in Huntsville. As someone who was in the crowd from the show’s start to finish, I can say that it was truly a noteworthy night that deserves to be highlighted.

Let’s start with a quick explainer of the Neo-Soul genre. It is under the genre of Soul music that a lot of us know and love-- think of the Motown hits of the 1960s and iconic artists like Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Otis Redding, and so many more that paved the way for the genre to grow in popularity. Now, take the roots of soul music—like using live instruments while recording— and blend in sounds from a few other genres like funk, hip-hop, electronic, and rock. That’s how you get ‘Neo-Soul’. Think of artists like Erykah Badu, D’Angelo, Jill Scott, and, of course, Maxwell, to name a few. He debuted on the music scene in the 1990s just as the subgenre was being coined. Let’s say Maxwell has left quite a mark on it- one that resonates with so many people more than two decades later.

Musiq Soulchild performed live in Huntsville on October 7, 2023. (Shanika Wright)

The show started with another big name in the Neo-Soul realm, award-winning singer Musiq Soulchild. He took the crowd back on a journey through his catalog, singing hits like ‘TeachMe’ and ‘Love.’ The crowd was singing along to his every word while he performed his signature hits. He also gave concertgoers a taste of his new music from his latest album, ‘Victims & Villains.’ The energy brought by Musiq, his background singers, and the live band was surely a great start to the night. After wrapping up his set, he thanked the fans and left the stage.

At this point, the anticipation for Maxwell to hit the stage reached its peak. The following minutes after Musiq Soulchild’s set finished, stage crew members broke down the set to prepare for the main event.

I will say that while the crowd waited for the headliner to perform, the DJ’s playlist was also something to take note of. Mixes of hits from the past and from modern times filled the Orion Amphitheater. And can I say, there’s nothing that brings generations of people together more than putting on the classic song ‘Before I Let Go’ – by Maze and Frankie Beverly– and of course, you have to follow up with the Beyoncé remake of the song, to these days. So, the intermission was also a good time, to say the least.

The moment everyone was waiting on finally arrived. First, his backup singer and live band members graced the stage while the anticipation for the star of the show continued to build. The music started up… and moments went by with no Maxwell in sight… then he just seemed to appear out of nowhere, front and center.

He wasted no time getting to business, immediately starting his set off on a solid note with hits from early in his career like ‘Sumthin, Sumthin,’ ‘Fortunate,’ and ‘Lifetime.’ He made his formal introduction in between songs, and let me tell you, the crowd was showing him a lot of love while he was on stage. Maxwell was also giving the love right back to the people of the Rocket City. He seemed fully engaged with the audience. He even gave his songs a personal touch just for the people in attendance, switching around his lyrics as he sang them to include ‘Huntsville’ every so often. If I do say so myself, it added a sweet touch to the show.

Maxwell performed live in Huntsville on October 7, 2023. (Shanika Wright)

Maxwell also showed the crowd his more humorous side, such as when he asked where all the ‘70s and ‘80s babies were in the audience, then followed up with, “Where’s the ‘90s babies? Why are ya’ll here?” As a ‘90s baby’ who was in the crowd, I couldn’t help but laugh because I was literally there in attendance with my mother, who is a part of the ‘70s babies’ crowd.

The performance was filled with a lot of funk, soul, and dance moves that I will say impressed me, my mom, and I’m sure mostly everyone else in the crowd, too. He went through his set and sang hit after hit, bringing back a lot of nostalgia for a lot of people. The music brought the people to their feet to sing and dance along as he hit all the right notes and some extra ones, too. Maxwell also paid homage to his Haitian and Puerto Rican roots with a super upbeat and colorful performance with the audience grooving.

The show eventually ended… or so we thought.

The star said his goodbyes, ran off the stage, and the lights went out… the regular signs of a show ending. Everyone began to get up to leave, and we stopped in our tracks as the lights came back on. Maxwell, his backup singer, and guitarist, gave the audience a surprise encore with a beautiful rendition of “Whenever Wherever Whatever.” The show officially ended on a high note.

Maxwell takes a bow with his on-stage crew to close out the show. (Shanika Wright)

Perhaps something about the singer that shined as bright as his undeniable talent on that stage was his pure gratitude towards his fans and the people on stage with him, helping bring his show to life. He expressed his appreciation for the people in Rocket City multiple times throughout his performances, thanking the crowd for being interactive and present as he went through his set. He even gave us quite the accolade—saying that out of all the concerts throughout his career, his time at the Orion Amphitheater is at the top of the list of his favorites. He also made the sentiment even sweeter by saying he would perform in the city every night if he could. Now, I don’t know if he says this at all of his shows or not, but flattery gets you everywhere with me, so I will absolutely take the compliment either way.

I’m taking a moment to share how much this concert hit all the right notes, not just with me but also with the person who is the reason I’m a fan of Maxwell, to begin with: my mother. A few of my earliest childhood memories have his music as the soundtrack in the background, which stuck with me into adulthood. So, when I heard THE Maxwell had a tour stop here in Huntsville, I knew there was no one else I could go with to this concert besides my mom. She has been a fan since he first came on the scene, and for her to see her longtime favorite artist with me—her favorite (and only) child— was a full-circle moment. That experience may be at the top of our mother-daughter adventures list for a long time. Let us be very honest: I may have to buy her dream house to top it.

My experience at Maxwell’s concert in Huntsville is unforgettable in many ways. From the raw talent on full display to seeing different generations coming together to enjoy the show despite the dropping temps outside, it was a beautiful experience to witness firsthand. It was a moment made even more special because I got to share it with the person who introduced me to his music.

And as a personal note to Maxwell—whether he sees this or not— the Rocket City would love to ‘Get to Know Ya’ even more. Come back to see us soon!

