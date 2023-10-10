Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Mason Sisk’s attorneys file motion for new trial nearly a month after receiving life in prison

Mason Sisk found guilty in murder trial
Mason Sisk found guilty in murder trial(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The attorney of Mason Sisk, who was convicted of four counts of capital murder, has filed a motion for a new trial.

Sisk’s attorneys listed many reasons as to why the filed for a new trial including “denial of defendants motion to suppress defendant’s statement” and “allowing the state to present jail messages of defendant over objection” among others.

The attorneys believe that Sisk was held in custody in a locked patrol vehicle and not advised of his Miranda rights at the time, that he did not give a valid waiver of his rights, and how tactics used by interrogators could have potentially had an affect on Sisk’s answers.

Sisk, who was 15 at the time of his arrest, was charged with the 2019 murder of five of his family members in Elkmont. Before a trial, Sisk confessed to Limestone County deputies that he had killed them.

In September 2022, Sisk was on trial for the murders but a mistrial was declared after the FBI found new evidence when it unlocked Mary Sisk’s phone, Mason Sisk’s stepmother.

Following the mistrial, a new trial was scheduled for Feb. 13 but was then pushed to April 10, 2023 so that the defense could have its experts exam the gun Mary’s phone data.

Jury selected, opening statements given in Elkmont capital murder trial

After a nearly two-week trial, Sisk was found guilt of four charges of capital murder. On Sept. 7, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Since he was 14-years-old at the time of the murders he could not receive the death penalty.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children

Latest News

Maxwell performed live in Huntsville on October 7, 2023.
A Night of Neo-Soul: Maxwell puts on the show of a ‘Lifetime’
Have some spooky, family-friendly fun this weekend in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse
Belle Maison talks what to wear for Stovehouse's Spooky Stroll
How one non-profit is working to make sure that no child feels unwelcome this Halloween
Arc of the Shoals previews 2nd Annual Sensory Friendly Trunk-or-Treat
Huntsville Hospital Foundation previews the 5k and t-shirt artist talks creative process
20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Artist on Her Work