Man injured following crash involving dump truck on Douglass Rd.

Car Crash(KTTC)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Douglass Road and Highway 53 in Huntsville on Tuesday.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a man was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in stable condition. His injuries are still being evaluated.

Huntsville Police say all southbound lanes of Highway 53 at Douglass Road are currently shut down. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

