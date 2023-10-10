Deals
Madison County to host hazardous waste collection day

Waste collection generic
Waste collection generic(Pixabay)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County residents will have the opportunity to bring in household hazardous waste items on Wednesday for its “Handle With Care Collections Day.”

The event will be hosted by Madison County District Four Commissioner Phil Vandiver at 6084 Highway 53 in Harvest from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The county will be partnering with Solid Waste Disposal to reduce toxicity in local sewage treatment plants, storm drains, and to lessen the risks of injuries caused by improper storage of hazardous waste in homes.

This will be a free, drive-thru service with workers taking items through vehicles.

Items that will be collected:

  • Paint and Paint-Related Products
    • Oil or water-based paints, Mineral spirits, Turpentine and thinners, furniture strippers, paint removers, stains, and aerosols
  • Automotive Products
    • Transmission fluid, brake fluid, Anti-freeze, Car batteries, used motor oil
  • Lawn & Garden Poisons
    • Weed killers, liquids, powders, sprays, soaps, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, rodent poisons, and roach/flea powder
  • Household Cleaners
    • Oven cleaner, toilet cleaner, disinfectants, drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, floor and furniture polishes, ammonia or bleach-based products
  • Old TVs and Computers
    • Televisions, computers, computer monitors
  • Household Chemicals
    • Acids, pool chemicals, photographic chemicals, solvents, household batteries, mercury thermometers, thermostats, fluorescent lights- both CFLs and linear
  • Medicines

