Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

A look the 20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run t-shirt

Huntsville Hospital Foundation previews the 5k and t-shirt artist talks creative process
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are only a few more days left to register for the 20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run! Ahead of the big day on October 21, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation unveiled this year’s t-shirt design.

Designed for the second year in a row by local artist Leslie Lockhart, this year’s t-shirt perfectly captures the feelings that participants experience during the run. If you look closely, you’ll find that on the porches of the houses, pink ribbons have been tied to show support for those lost to breast cancer and for those who survived their battle.

Sign up now for the 2023 Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Sign up now for the 2023 Liz Hurley Ribbon Run(WAFF)

There’s still time to register for this year’s run. Registration for individuals will remain open until October 20. To register, scan the QR code below or click here.

Registration for the 20th annual ribbon run is now open.
Registration for the 20th annual ribbon run is now open.(WAFF 48)

The Survivor Walk will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Huntsville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children