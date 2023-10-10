A look the 20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run t-shirt

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are only a few more days left to register for the 20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run! Ahead of the big day on October 21, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation unveiled this year’s t-shirt design.

Designed for the second year in a row by local artist Leslie Lockhart, this year’s t-shirt perfectly captures the feelings that participants experience during the run. If you look closely, you’ll find that on the porches of the houses, pink ribbons have been tied to show support for those lost to breast cancer and for those who survived their battle.

Sign up now for the 2023 Liz Hurley Ribbon Run (WAFF)

There’s still time to register for this year’s run. Registration for individuals will remain open until October 20. To register, scan the QR code below or click here.

Registration for the 20th annual ribbon run is now open. (WAFF 48)

The Survivor Walk will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Huntsville.

