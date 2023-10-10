Deals
Lauderdale audit shows some undocumented or unallowable expenses from a judge

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A state audit showed a Lauderdale County judge spent over $146,000 from county accounts he oversees on undocumented or unallowed expenses.

State officials said Judge Gil Self paid back the expenses in full while the audit was taking place. The audit was done by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts. It goes into detail on the purchases made by Self using county dollars from 2019 to July 2023.

Judge Self oversees the Circuit Judge’s Judicial Administration Fund and the Law Library Fund. The funds are supposed to be for court operations. Instead, the audit said that around $85,000 went towards personal payments such as meals, alcohol, personal travel, electronics, eyeglasses, handguns and ammunition. There were also golf items, flowers and kitty litter.

Self also hired his son right before the pandemic hit and paid him around $30,000 from one of the funds without proper documentation or tax forms, according to the audits. District Attorney Chris Connolly told WAFF 48 News that the Attorney Generals Office is reviewing the audit.

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Lauderdale audit shows some undocumented or unallowable expenses from a judge
