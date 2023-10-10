Deals
Grant man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a 44-year-old man

David Bailey, 41
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, the Grant Police Department alongside Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on 2nd Ave E for an altercation.

Once officers and deputies arrived they found a 44-year-old man with stab wounds who was then flown to a hospital for treatment. His condition at this time is unknown.

After an investigation, 41-year-old David Bailey was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail where he has since been released on a $100,000 bond.

