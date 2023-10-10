Decatur city council members address protests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Protesters took their concerns to Decatur city council during Monday’s work session, allowing leaders to address the lack of movement in the investigation into the death of Steve Perkins.

Protesters called for assurances from city leaders, that they were doing everything they can to bring justice to Steve Perkins’ family.

Councilmen Jacob Ladner and Billy Jackson were among the more vocal about what happened to Perkins.

“It starts with us,” Ladner said. “What I saw was not right.”

He said the state investigation has to run its course before they can officially comment on police actions.

“When somebody wants the road paved, we can do that, but in this situation we can’t,” he said. “I think there’s an opportunity to learn from this and engage every community.”

Councilman Billy Jackson believes change is necessary to move forward.

“My intention tonight was strictly to come and ask for chief Pinion’s resignation or termination,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with chief on a personal level, but I think that our department has failed. I think that our citizens, whether black or white, should not be treated this way.”

When asked if they could say “justice for Steve Perkins,” all but one member of the city council said they wanted justice for the family. Councilman Hunter Pepper elected to withhold his comments.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling also addressed the room. He said he would not be running for re-election. He said he made this decision before recent events.

Adrianna Tapscott and her fellow protesters applauded this announcement, saying now is the time for change in the community.

“The enemy comes to steal, kill, and destroy,” she said. “They wanted to do a prayer vigil talking about prayer. I am a woman of the cloth, but let it be known that Jesus died as a lamb, and came back as a lion.”

