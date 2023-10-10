Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Decatur city council members address protests

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Protesters took their concerns to Decatur city council during Monday’s work session, allowing leaders to address the lack of movement in the investigation into the death of Steve Perkins.

Protesters called for assurances from city leaders, that they were doing everything they can to bring justice to Steve Perkins’ family.

Councilmen Jacob Ladner and Billy Jackson were among the more vocal about what happened to Perkins.

“It starts with us,” Ladner said. “What I saw was not right.”

He said the state investigation has to run its course before they can officially comment on police actions.

“When somebody wants the road paved, we can do that, but in this situation we can’t,” he said. “I think there’s an opportunity to learn from this and engage every community.”

Councilman Billy Jackson believes change is necessary to move forward.

“My intention tonight was strictly to come and ask for chief Pinion’s resignation or termination,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with chief on a personal level, but I think that our department has failed. I think that our citizens, whether black or white, should not be treated this way.”

When asked if they could say “justice for Steve Perkins,” all but one member of the city council said they wanted justice for the family. Councilman Hunter Pepper elected to withhold his comments.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling also addressed the room. He said he would not be running for re-election. He said he made this decision before recent events.

Adrianna Tapscott and her fellow protesters applauded this announcement, saying now is the time for change in the community.

“The enemy comes to steal, kill, and destroy,” she said. “They wanted to do a prayer vigil talking about prayer. I am a woman of the cloth, but let it be known that Jesus died as a lamb, and came back as a lion.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Car into home in Huntsville
Man suffered medical emergency before crashing into a home in Huntsville, no charges to be filed
Ionut Gunici
Man pleads gulity after allegedly trying to sell woman in Florence parking lot
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man awaits bed in mental health facility, family speaks out as he remains in Limestone County Jail

Latest News

Protestors attend Decatur City Council work session to hear from councilmembers
Protestors attend Decatur City Council work session to hear from councilmembers
David Bailey, 41
Grant man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a 44-year-old man
Representative of Steve Perkins' family continues his call for justice
Representative of Steve Perkins’ family continues call for justice
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Representative of Steve Perkins’ family continues call for justice