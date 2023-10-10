A beautiful October afternoon with sunshine and warm temps

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. We have just a few clouds overhead to start our morning with mild temperatures in the 50s.

No fog will be expected for your morning drive. Today will be a beautiful October day with plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures near 80 degrees. Like yesterday, winds will increase into the afternoon with occasional wind gusts over 20 miles per hour. Cloud cover will quickly stream in overnight leaving us warmer for Wednesday morning with lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with highs reaching the upper 70s. This cloud cover is associated with a center of low pressure coming out of the Gulf of Mexico. Unfortunately, the soaking rainfall from the low pressure center will miss us off to the south and we will stay dry. Winds will increase on Thursday with more cloud cover and a few isolated showers late in the day.

Friday will bring another cold front across the Tennessee Valley during the evening. Very isolated light rain showers are expected, but most locations will only see a trace to a few hundredths of an inch of rain with the cold front passage. Skies will clear out for Saturday with much cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and crisp with highs staying in the low to middle 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.