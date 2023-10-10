Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

4 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department. The department is investigating what exactly occurred at the training center, according to spokesperson Nicole Nishida.

“We’re still trying to determine that. We know for sure there was a fire,” Nishida said.

A KTLA helicopter over the scene showed firefighters spraying water into the smoking rear of a parked semi trailer.

Firefighters were dispatched to the law enforcement training facility, near a county jail, at 9:41 a.m., said Fred Fielding, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They arrived 11 minutes later to find a blaze but the deputies had already been taken to the hospital.

Castaic is roughly 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children

Latest News

President Joe Biden planned to use a Tuesday speech about the four-day-old war between Israel...
LIVE: Biden remarks on war in Israel
Car Crash
Man injured following crash involving dump truck on Douglass Rd.
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy.
Texas prepares for inmate’s execution in hopes that Supreme Court allows it to happen
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
LIVE: Biden to condemn Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants
Drone video in Washington state caught the mesmerizing patterns of a herd of sheep.
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video