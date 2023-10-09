Warmer, Sunny, & Breezy This Afternoon

Today will be a sunny and warmer day with a southwest wind boosting temperatures into the middle to upper 70s. Wind gusts this afternoon will range between 15 to 25 miles per hour, so be sure and secure any loose outdoor objects or holiday decor. Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures staying more mild in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday will be a sunny and seasonal day with highs temperatures returning to the lower 80s during the afternoon.

More clouds will start to move in for Wednesday leaving us mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday will bring in a touch more humidity and the potential of seeing some isolated showers late in the evening. Friday will usher in another weak cold front that will leave us with mostly cloudy skies and some light scattered showers during the day. Much like last week’s cold front, this will only bring very light rainfall totals across the Tennessee Valley.

Colder air will be in tow behind the cold front and will bring us a stretch of sunny days with highs in the 60s for next weekend and the week to follow.

