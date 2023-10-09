Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Seasonal 70s and breezy Monday afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Future Temps
WAFF Future Temps(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning.  We have fair skies and chilly temperatures in the upper 30s to middle 40s to start off this new work and school week! 

Today will be a sunny and warmer day with a southwest wind boosting temperatures into the middle to upper 70s.  Wind gusts this afternoon will range between 15 to 25 miles per hour.  Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures staying more mild in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  Tuesday will be a sunny and seasonal day with highs temperatures returning to the lower 80s during the afternoon. 

More clouds will start to move in for Wednesday leaving us mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s.  Thursday will bring in a touch more humidity and the potential of seeing some isolated rain showers late in the evening.  Friday will usher in another weak cold front that will leave us with mostly cloudy skies and some light scattered rain showers during the day.  Much like last week’s cold front, this will only bring very light rainfall totals across the Tennessee Valley. 

Colder air will be in tow behind the cold front and will bring us a stretch of days with highs in the 60s for next weekend and the week to follow.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Car into home in Huntsville
Man suffered medical emergency before crashing into a home in Huntsville, no charges to be filed
Ionut Gunici
Man pleads gulity after allegedly trying to sell woman in Florence parking lot
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man awaits bed in mental health facility, family speaks out as he remains in Limestone County Jail

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Another Chilly Night | Warming Trend For Your Next Work & School Week
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Sunny & cool today, warmer temps for the week ahead
Good morning! A cold start to the day with many locations waking up to temperatures in the 30s....
Sunny & cool today, warmer temps for the week ahead
First Alert Weather
Cold & Calm Night Ahead!