Remote Workers Wanted: How you could be paid to move to the Shoals

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting(WAFF)
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Shoals Economic Development Authority started a program in June 2019 that will pay remote workers to move to the Shoals if they meet certain qualifications.

The person cannot currently live in Colbert or Lauderdale counties but any where else in Alabama, the United States or even internationally is okay. They also have to be 18 or older and have to be making around $52,000 a year in the current remote job. The worker also has to stay in the Shoals at least for one year.

Ilya Dyskin and Madison Crawford decided to move here to the shoals from Nashville.

“We both just absolutely loved it,” Dyskin said. “It’s got everything here that we needed. It’s nice and peaceful. There’s a good cost of living. People are nice. There’s a good sense of community over here.”

They say there were a lot of reasons for the move.

“We were like why not and we did,” Crawford said. “It kind of checked all the boxes we were looking for both short term and long term.”

And another selling point: Remote Shoals. It is a program that pays remote workers to move to the Shoals. The program was started in June 2019 by the Shoals Economic Development Authority in an effort to bring more economic growth and development into the area. They decided to offer up to $10,000 to remote workers to move into the area and spend the money they earned remotely in the Shoals.

“These folks would bring in their paychecks, buy homes, rent apartments, spend money at the grocery stores and give back to the tax income there,” Mackenzie Cottles said.

Since then, 118 remote workers have decided to move to the shoals, many bringing families with them. Mackenzie Cottles who works for the Shoals Economic Development Authority said the program has exceeded expectations. She said 87 percent of the remote workers who moved here because of the program stayed longer than the one year they are required to. Dyskin said he could see himself and Crawford staying for a very long time. The application process only takes about 90 days to complete once an application is submitted.

“We met our neighbors the first day that we were here,” Dyskin said. “We bring cookies to each other and those kinds of things. We help each other with things. This is the type of community where I would like to stay and raise kids.”

Cottles said the program is looking to keep on growing and there is no end in sight. She said she interviews families that want to move there often.

