Powell PD back at full staff after recent resignations

POWELL, Ala. (WAFF) - The Powell Police Department is back up and running again, according to Chief of Police Michael Little on Monday.

Newly sworn-in Chief Michael Little says the department is back at full staff following the latest resignations.

Little said everything is going well in the department with four officers on staff. Powell PD is now operational seven days a week.

At the end of September, four officers resigned their positions alongside the now-former chief. Those resignations included:

Officer Frazier

Officer Roberts

Assistant Chief Morgan

Councilman Ronnie Helton

Chief of Police Gage Wilson

On Sept. 27, Little was sworn in as the new Powell Chief of Police. He served as the previous chief from 2011 to 2020 before moving to work for the Dekalb Co. Sheriff’s Office.

