Phat Sammy’s: eclectic eatery and tiki bar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Below Jefferson Street in downtown Huntsville sits an eclectic eatery and tiki bar. Decked out with tropical decor and vintage televisions, Phat Sammy’s is the perfect spot for those looking to have some fun.

Every aspect of Phat Sammy's is eclectic (Phat Sammy's Facebook)

The menu features noodles, rice bowls, sandwiches, burgers, and so much more. Some favorites on the menu are the ‘Phat Fries’ which feature a fried egg atop fries topped with sweet Chinese sausage gravy, cheese curds, siracha, and green onions, and ‘Fried Rice’ which includes fried spam.

Cheese burger topped with a Crab cake, crabby Russian dressing, old bay pickled onions, and shredded lettuce (Phat Sammy's Facebook)

Explore the drink menu at Phat Sammy's (Phat Sammy's Facebook)

Aside from an amazing menu Phat Sammy’s also has a great drink selection that will transport you to the tropics!

Enjoy drinks at Phat Sammy's (Phat Sammy's Facebook)

Phat Sammy’s is located at 104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville, AL 35801. To see special offers and more menu items, check out their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

