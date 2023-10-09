Deals
Man charged in Florence after using child as shield from police

Christopher Borquez
Christopher Borquez(Florence Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, a man was arrested on multiple charges after using his child as a shield from police.

Florence Police officers initially responded to the 1900 block of Holiday Drive to a domestic violence call around 3 p.m. The caller said she and her boyfriend had gotten into a fight.

Police say the boyfriend, Christopher Borquez, of Florence, left the residence with their child. Borquez returned back to the residence in a vehicle with the child, while an officer was at the scene.

Borquez was then ordered out of the car and exited the vehicle holding the child. Borquez then told the officer he would have to shoot him. Police say he then held the child as a shield between himself and the officer.

Police say they were able to talk Borquez into releasing the child. However, Borquez jerked away the child and repeated the officer would have to shoot him. The officer then attempted to cuff him and he resisted. Backup officers then arrived and after a brief struggle, they were able to take him into custody.

He was charged with the following:

  • Domestic Violence Strangulation
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Public Intoxication
  • Interference with a Domestic Violence Emergency Call
  • Resisting Arrest

Christopher Borquez was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a bond set at $35,900.

