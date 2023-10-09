Man charged in Florence after telling police to not shoot him while using child as shield

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, a man was arrested on multiple charges after using his child as a shield from police.

Florence Police officers initially responded to the 1900 block of Holiday Drive to a domestic violence call around 3 p.m. The caller said she and her boyfriend had gotten into a fight.

Police say the boyfriend, Christopher Borquez, of Florence, left the residence with their child. Borquez returned back to the residence in a vehicle with the child, while an officer was at the scene.

Borquez was then ordered out of the car and exited the vehicle holding the child. Borquez then told the officer he would have to shoot him. Police say he then held the child as a shield between himself and the officer.

Police say they were able to talk Borquez into releasing the child. However, Borquez jerked away the child and repeated the officer would have to shoot him. The officer then attempted to cuff him and he resisted. Backup officers then arrived and after a brief struggle, they were able to take him into custody.

He was charged with the following:

Domestic Violence Strangulation

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Public Intoxication

Interference with a Domestic Violence Emergency Call

Resisting Arrest

Christopher Borquez was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a bond set at $35,900.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.