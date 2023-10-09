Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Live your best life at Best Life Recovery

How a local non-profit is helping women get sober and live their best lives
Best Life Executive Director shares personal recovery story, facility resources, and the stories of the women in the program
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Right here in Huntsville, one woman is working to provide other women with a supportive and structured home environment at an affordable cost upon completion of an inpatient rehabilitation program for alcohol or drugs.

Best Life Recovery is a non-profit certified by the Alabama Alliance for Recovery Residences that equips women with recovery support, accountability, and resources to help them move forward to live their best lives.

Stephanie lives in-house with all Best Life members
Stephanie lives in-house with all Best Life members(Stephanie Jennings)

Executive Director Stephanie Jennings is a woman in long-term recovery herself. She reached out for help after feeling like she could not get sober on her own, Stephanie decided that she wanted to help other women find recovery.

It was not easy trying to do it on my own.

Stephanie Jennings

She says that what helped her the most was having a support system. She needed other women in her life that were going through the same things she was. She now provides this through her non-profit.

The ladies pose with one of their in-house support cats
The ladies pose with one of their in-house support cats(Stephanie Jennings)

Stephanie is also a certified Peer Support Specialist, meaning she can offer information on additional resources within the community. If the Best Life program is not right for someone, she can direct them to one that is.

For more information on Best Life Recovery, visit their website here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Car into home in Huntsville
Man suffered medical emergency before crashing into a home in Huntsville, no charges to be filed
Ionut Gunici
Man pleads gulity after allegedly trying to sell woman in Florence parking lot
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man awaits bed in mental health facility, family speaks out as he remains in Limestone County Jail