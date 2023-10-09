Live your best life at Best Life Recovery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Right here in Huntsville, one woman is working to provide other women with a supportive and structured home environment at an affordable cost upon completion of an inpatient rehabilitation program for alcohol or drugs.

Best Life Recovery is a non-profit certified by the Alabama Alliance for Recovery Residences that equips women with recovery support, accountability, and resources to help them move forward to live their best lives.

Stephanie lives in-house with all Best Life members (Stephanie Jennings)

Executive Director Stephanie Jennings is a woman in long-term recovery herself. She reached out for help after feeling like she could not get sober on her own, Stephanie decided that she wanted to help other women find recovery.

It was not easy trying to do it on my own.

She says that what helped her the most was having a support system. She needed other women in her life that were going through the same things she was. She now provides this through her non-profit.

The ladies pose with one of their in-house support cats (Stephanie Jennings)

Stephanie is also a certified Peer Support Specialist, meaning she can offer information on additional resources within the community. If the Best Life program is not right for someone, she can direct them to one that is.

For more information on Best Life Recovery, visit their website here.

