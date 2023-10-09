Kids To Love says baby box is coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids To Love says the Tuscaloosa City Council approved a resolution this week to bring a baby box to the city.

The nonprofit Kids To Love is heading up the statewide effort and the organization says the boxes can save our most vulnerable.

“With Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the state of Alabama, abortion is no longer legal here and so when women choose to keep their babies but they’re not ready to parent, this is an amazing beautiful opportunity that can help everyone and the end result is that baby stays safe,” said Founder and CEO Lee Marshall.

She says the technology gives moms another options and babies a future.

“Tuscaloosa is the latest one,” she added. “I think anytime that there’s a college town, that we need to give women another choice when they maybe want to have their baby but they’re not ready to parent.”

Each box costs between $17,000-18,000 and Marshall says a donor has graciously offered to cover the cost for the first ten boxes in the state, including Tuscaloosa.

Marshall says the boxes can be described as incubators. They remain cool when it’s warm outside and warm when it’s cool outside.

“The average time that a baby stays in one of these boxes is about a minute, 40 seconds,” she explained. “The minute that someone opens the box from the outside, an alarm is set off on the inside so the minute that someone opens that box, firefighters on the inside will know that it’s been activated. When a mom puts that baby safely in the box and closes the door, it locks from the outside so no one can come along behind her and remove the baby.”

Marshall says the baby is then taken to a hospital and placed up for adoption, something that Kids To Love specializes in: “We have loving families already approved and waiting to adopt these babies.”

The box can save a life and bless another family through the adoption process.

Marshall says about half of the ten cities across the state have already approved the baby box. The first one is set to be installed next month in Madison.

