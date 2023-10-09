Huntsville Jewish leaders, community hold candlelight vigil following attack on Israel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Jewish leaders and the community are speaking out about the war in Israel. Sunday night at Temple B’nai Sholom there was a candlelight vigil held following the attack on Israel.

Several people in attendance say Israel is near and dear to their hearts.

Sharon Frost, a member of Temple B’nai Sholom, was one of dozens of people who were in attendance for the vigil, led by Rabbi PJ Schwartz. She says this attack has left her with many emotions.

”The more we see, the worse it gets,” said Sharon Frost. “It was disbelief at first, shock, and then anger.”

Rabbi PJ Schwartz emphasized the need for unity and solidarity.

“What’s really important for us right now is to acknowledge that even here in the United States, even here in Huntsville,” said Rabbi Schwartz. “By coming together in unity and solidarity we are acknowledging that hate cannot win.”

The vigil was able to bring people from different faiths together in support of Israel.

Pam Rhodes, another member at B’nai Sholom, said the community has been very supportive following the heinous attacks on Israel, especially non-Jewish people.

A lot of the people say they have been to Israel, and it’s near and dear to their hearts. Causing the destruction and bloodshed to warrant more high emotions.

“I was in Israel in May and June of this last year and it’s a beautiful country,” said Frost. “The people are warm and welcoming, and just... your heart breaks.”

Rabbi Schwartz says Israel is about the size of Rhode Island and is being attacked on every corner in unprecedented circumstances.

The war in Israel started Saturday morning, sending shock waves around the world and right here in the Tennessee Valley. However, members of the Jewish faith say they remain grateful to live in a place where they see so much light and feel so much love.

“This kind of a turnout on such short notice just tells us how wonderful the Huntsville community is,” said Frost. “How supportive other religions and other communities are of our faith and our temple.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.