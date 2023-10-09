Have you scheduled your mammogram?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This October, the Outpatient Diagnostic Center is urging women to get their mammograms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. At ODC, women can receive 3D mammograms which aid in detecting cancer earlier.

Scan the QR code to schedule your mammogram today (Adam Leggett)

At ODC, women can receive a 3D mammogram which provides women with CT Scan level imaging. This technology is especially useful for women with dense breasts.

During a 3D mammogram, multiple breast images are taken from different angles producing a series of one-millimeter thick slices that create a 3D image of the breast. This provides greater visibility for the radiologist to see breast detail, increasing the likelihood of spotting abnormalities and reducing callbacks for additional images providing greater confidence in the results.

In addition, 3D mammography finds cancers earlier than 2D mammography, when they are more successfully treated and more options for treatment are available. The very low X-ray energy used for 3D mammography is below the FDA guidelines.

A patients guide to breast density (Adam Leggett)

Up to 40% of women have dense breast tissue which makes detection of breast cancers more difficult. The mammography results will notify you if you have dense breast tissue. Breast tissue is considered dense if there is a lot of fibrous or glandular tissue and not much fat. Fibrous and glandular tissue looks white on a mammogram, as does a possible tumor. This makes it difficult to tell the difference between a tumor and dense breast tissue on a mammogram.

A diagnostic mammogram is performed on the same machine, and in the same manner as a screening mammogram. A diagnostic mammogram is performed on patients who have symptoms such as pain, itching, swelling, palpable lump, discharge, etc. A patient whose screening mammogram detects areas of concern will also have additional images performed as a diagnostic mammogram.

In many cases, a diagnostic mammogram may also be used in conjunction with ultrasound to provide greater clarity of the breast tissue.

Guide for breast density (Adam Leggett)

While most insurance pays for a 3D mammogram, ODC is offering them for $99 for a limited time only for uninsured women.

While the age recommendation for annual screenings is 40, women who have an immediate family member who received a diagnosis need to start screenings 10 years prior to the age of diagnosis.

Mammogram deals as ODC (Adam Leggett)

Outpatient Diagnostic Center has 4 locations in North Alabama:

- Huntsville: 115 St. Clair Avenue SE, Huntsville, Alabama 35801

- Madison: 398 Hughes Road, Madison, Alabama 35758

- Athens: 22281 US Hwy 72, Suite C, Athens, Alabama 35613

- Decatur: 811 Beltline Rd SW Decatur, Alabama 35601

To schedule your appointment, visit their website here or call (256) 534-5600 for more information.

