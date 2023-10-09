Decatur Police on scene of crash, portion of traffic blocked on Hwy. 31

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is on the scene of a Monday morning crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police say the incident happened at 31 South and Plaza Street SE. Motorists must be advised that both left lanes on Highway 31 are blocked off.

Officers say there is an injury due to the crash.

WAFF is heading to the scene and will update with more information as provided.

