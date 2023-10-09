Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announces that he will not seek reelection

Deals
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced that he will not be seeking reelection during the City Council work session on Monday night.

Bowling said that he made the decision not to run for reelection three weeks ago.

Bowling was elected the mayor in 2016 and was the first mayor to win reelection in Decatur since 1994.

