Decactur Mayor Tab Bowling announces that he will not seek re-election
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced that he will not be seeking re-election during the City Council work session on Monday night.
Bowling said that he made the decision not to run for re-election three weeks ago.
Bowling was elected the mayor in 2016 and was the first mayor to win reelection in Decatur since 1994.
