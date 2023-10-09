Decactur Mayor Tab Bowling announces that he will not seek re-election

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced that he will not be seeking re-election during the City Council work session on Monday night.

Bowling said that he made the decision not to run for re-election three weeks ago.

Bowling was elected the mayor in 2016 and was the first mayor to win reelection in Decatur since 1994.

