CAPNA’s Fall Neighborworks Projects returning to Decatur, looking for more volunteers(CAPNA)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During the week of Oct. 16, crews with one local non-profit are going to revitalize several homes along one Decatur street.

Beginning on Monday, crews with the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama will work in the area of Sherman Street southeast. There they will pressure wash, paint and repair two homes on the street and the homeowners will not have to pay for anything.

Candy Ayers with the non profit says they would love to see some volunteers from the community to come out and help them.

“f anyone wants to volunteer we are always looking for volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” she said. “They can contact me here at community action or any of our team.”

For more information on how you can get involved in the group, visit their website at capna.org.

