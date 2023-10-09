Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Breast Connect creating a sisterhood of breast cancer survivors in Knoxville

Breast Connect is a Knoxville-based non-profit connecting newly diagnosed women with educational resources and friendships.
Breast Connect is a Knoxville based non-profit connecting newly diagnosed women with...
Breast Connect is a Knoxville based non-profit connecting newly diagnosed women with educational resources and friendships.(WVLT)
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For JooHee Kim, October is a special month.

“I was born in October, my anniversary is in October and I was actually diagnosed with breast cancer in October,” Kim said.

When Kim got her breast cancer diagnosis, she said she was shocked and had little direction.

“I didn’t really know what I needed. You know, you’re diagnosed with breast cancer, you have surgery, you’re going through chemo, you’re going through radiation and you’re going through the internet trying to find what it is that I need to prepare myself,” Kim said.

Once Kim was declared cancer-free, she realized she could help others feel less isolated in their cancer journeys. That’s when she found Breast Connect, a Knoxville-based non-profit connecting newly diagnosed women with educational resources and friendships.

“These are some tips and tricks to ease your pain, that’s very helpful to me. I didn’t think I needed it, but thank goodness I found the group,” Kim said.

Kim now serves as a board member for the organization and helps facilitate the group’s Sisterhood Program. The program pairs newly diagnosed patients with survivors who have similar lifestyles to listen, encourage and share their own experiences.

“It takes an emotional and mental toll on an individual. So, you know, having people to talk to and ask questions. Is this normal? Am I going insane? It’s really a help,” Kim said.

Experts say women should get mammograms once a year once they turn 40. Kim went to the doctor after feeling a lump in her breast. Doctors with Thompson Comprehensive Breast Center said staying familiar with your body, like Kim, is key for early detection.

“We want to detect breast cancer early because once we detect breast cancer early, it is a curable disease,” said Dr. Gayle Roulier, a radiologist with Thompson Comprehensive Breast Center.

Now that Kim is cancer-free, she can enjoy her October birthday and anniversary.

“This year, I feel like myself in October,” Kim said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children

Latest News

Former District 10 Rep. David Cole
Former Rep. David Cole sentenced after pleading guilty to voting fraud
Fatal Crash graphic
One person dead following two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway, police say
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Grant man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a 44-year-old man
Protestors attend Decatur City Council work session to hear from councilmembers
Decatur city council members address protests
Protestors attend Decatur City Council work session to hear from councilmembers
Protestors attend Decatur City Council work session to hear from councilmembers