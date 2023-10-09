All roadways of Hwy. 31 back open after 2-vehicle crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department was on the scene of a Monday morning crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police say the incident happened at 31 South and Plaza Street SE. Both left lanes on Highway 31 were blocked off, but are back open to motorists.

Officers say there was an injury due to the crash.

