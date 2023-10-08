Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Vincent Fire Chief shares tips for Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - National Fire Prevention Week is this Sunday through next Saturday. Firefighters all across the country are warning people of all ages about how to stay safe in case of a fire... And how to prevent them in the first place.

Vincent Fire Chief Robert Green says they fight between 15 and 25 line fires a year which can be described as fires so bad they have to make full entry into the building.

Some of the most common reasons for fires, he says: Open flames which can be used for candles, cooking, or fire places and even overloading electric plugs inside your home.

“Space heaters -- they need to be plugged in directly into a wall, not in a power strip unit,” he explains. “If you overload them, they can actually overheat your wall plugs and it can cause an eletrical fire.”

Chief Green is also warning you to keep space heaters away from furniture, curtains, or synthetic materials.

Fire Prevention Week is falling during a pretty dry weather period. Today, much of South Alabama was under a Red Flag Warning because of drought conditions. The National Weather Service is warning against outdoor burning for now.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Car into home in Huntsville
Man suffered medical emergency before crashing into a home in Huntsville, no charges to be filed
Ionut Gunici
Man pleads gulity after allegedly trying to sell woman in Florence parking lot
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man awaits bed in mental health facility, family speaks out as he remains in Limestone County Jail

Latest News

Pink ribbons
‘Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally’ raises awareness, ways to reduce risk
Lane closure generic
City of Huntsville announces temporary lane closures for Monroe St. beginning Oct. 9
Steve Perkins Funeral in Courtland
Community comes together for funeral of man killed in officer-involved shooting
E-Sports competition for Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifier
ESports AL brings innovation, competition for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifier
Steve Perkins Funeral in Courtland
Community comes together for funeral of man killed in officer-involved shooting