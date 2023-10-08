Vincent Fire Chief shares tips for Fire Prevention Week

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - National Fire Prevention Week is this Sunday through next Saturday. Firefighters all across the country are warning people of all ages about how to stay safe in case of a fire... And how to prevent them in the first place.

Vincent Fire Chief Robert Green says they fight between 15 and 25 line fires a year which can be described as fires so bad they have to make full entry into the building.

Some of the most common reasons for fires, he says: Open flames which can be used for candles, cooking, or fire places and even overloading electric plugs inside your home.

“Space heaters -- they need to be plugged in directly into a wall, not in a power strip unit,” he explains. “If you overload them, they can actually overheat your wall plugs and it can cause an eletrical fire.”

Chief Green is also warning you to keep space heaters away from furniture, curtains, or synthetic materials.

Fire Prevention Week is falling during a pretty dry weather period. Today, much of South Alabama was under a Red Flag Warning because of drought conditions. The National Weather Service is warning against outdoor burning for now.

