US working to verify reports of several Americans dead in Israel, Blinken says

Israel says it is 'at war' after Hamas surprise attack. (Source: CNN, Israel Prime Minister's Office, X, Channel 12 Israel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - The United States is now verifying reports of a number of Americans killed in Hamas’ large-scale attack against Israel.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said officials are also verifying reports of missing Americans.

In response to the attack, Blinken says the U.S. could soon be sending additional military assets.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. may soon send additional military aid to Israel. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

“We want to make sure that Israel has what it needs,” Blinken told CNN on Sunday.

Blinken said an announcement on additional aid to Israel could be announced as soon as Sunday.

The number of dead in Israel following the attack by Hamas on Saturday is likely to be over 500.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas on Sunday.

Photos show damage from Israeli strikes in Gaza. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

