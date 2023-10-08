Deals
Sunny & cool today. Warmer temps for the week ahead.

First Alert Weather
Good morning! A cold start to the day with many locations waking up to temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine will warm temps to near 70°. Not as breezy as Saturday. Tonight, clear and not as cold. Mid to upper 40s. Monday through Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Temps in the 70s to near 80° during the day, 50s at night. Thursday, increasing clouds with a chance of showers. The chance for showers will continue Friday. High temps for Thursday and Friday will be near 80°. Cooler again for next weekend. High temps in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Both days will be mostly sunny.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! A cold start to the day with many locations waking up to temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine will warm temps to near 70°. Not as breezy as Saturday. Tonight, clear and not as cold. Mid to upper 40s.

Monday through Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Temps in the 70s to near 80° during the day, 50s at night. Thursday, increasing clouds with a chance of showers. The chance for showers will continue Friday. High temps for Thursday and Friday will be near 80°.

Cooler again for next weekend. High temps in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Both days will be mostly sunny.

