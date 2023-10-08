Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

‘Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally’ raises awareness, ways to reduce risk

Pink ribbons
Pink ribbons(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breast cancer survivor, wellness coach and plant-based cooking instructor Donna Green-Goodman will host a rally for breast cancer at the Bob Harrison Wellness Center on Sunday.

Green-Goldman will provide her personal insight into breast cancer and ways she has been able to raise awareness as well as reduce the risks of the disease through the “Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally.”

The event is slated to begin at 3 p.m. with a free breast cancer fair until 6 p.m. featuring the popular Huntsville Community Drumline who will be there to help “beat the drum” for breast cancer prevention.

Green-Goodman said she has incorporated a plant-based diet into her lifestyle and says this can be a powerful preventative medicine for breast cancer.

Green-Goodman, a Huntsville native and Oakwood University alumna was diagnosed with breast cancer 27 years ago. She said she’s had both traditional and non-traditional medical treatment and since turning to a plant-based diet has been cancer-free.

“The diagnosis and poor prognosis made me make some hard decisions,” said Green-Goodman in a press release ahead of the event. “At the time, I was vegetarian, and I ate dairy. Because they were giving me two to five years to live, I decided to go to a whole food, plant-based diet.”

Since making the transition to the diet, she’s become an advocate for plant-based eating and remains committed to discussing its benefits.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, approximately 42,000 women and 500 men in the United States die from breast cancer each year.

In Alabama, 695 women died from breast cancer in 2020. And there were 3,959 new cases in the state in 2020.

The Physicians Committee encourages people to reduce breast cancer risk by the following:

•Eat a whole food, plant-based diet

•Exercise regularly

•Limit alcohol

•Maintain a healthy weight

Participants in the rally are encouraged to sign up for the Let’s Beat Breast Cancer challenge. For more information on the challenge, click here.

Green-Goodman’s event is one of many organized by the Physicians Committee being held across the country to educate people during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Car into home in Huntsville
Man suffered medical emergency before crashing into a home in Huntsville, no charges to be filed
Ionut Gunici
Man pleads gulity after allegedly trying to sell woman in Florence parking lot
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man awaits bed in mental health facility, family speaks out as he remains in Limestone County Jail

Latest News

Lane closure generic
City of Huntsville announces temporary lane closures for Monroe St. beginning Oct. 9
Steve Perkins Funeral in Courtland
Community comes together for funeral of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Steve Perkins Funeral in Courtland
Community comes together for funeral of man killed in officer-involved shooting
E-Sports competition for Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifier
ESports AL brings innovation, competition for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifier