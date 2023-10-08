Deals
Historic home of Judge James Horton arrives at permanent location

By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The historic home of Judge James Horton arrived in its new, permanent spot on Sunday morning in Decatur.

At the end of June, the home was separated and placed on platforms. Now, the historic structure of Judge Horton is officially stationed in Decatur.

The trek to Morgan County from Limestone County began on Thursday morning as Hollis Kennedy House Movers split the 3,960-square-foot, eight-bedroom home into two pieces, according to WAFF’s newspaper partner The Decatur Daily.

The significance of the home heading to Decatur dates back to 1933 when Judge Horton was the judge in the second trial of the Scottsboro Boys case. Decatur was where the trial took place.

The move is expected to cost over $1 million with the city of Decatur paying nearly $900 thousand of the total amount.

For the move itself, Rep. Parker Moore, R-Hartselle, obtained $200,000 in state funding, while The Limestone County Commission distributed $56,000 for clearing the way along Garrett Road, part of the route the house traveled to the new location.

