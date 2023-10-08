Deals
Family, friends, and supporters attend funeral for Steve Perkins

Hundreds gather at flashlight vigil held for Stephen Perkins outside of Decatur City Hall
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of cars lined up along Highway 72 in Courtland with hundreds of people attending the funeral for 39 year old Steve Perkins, the man was shot and killed by a Decatur police officer last week. He married and had two daughters.

Emotions were high for everyone in attendance, both inside and outside of Wheeler Chapel Church. Those same emotions were the driving force behind peaceful demonstrations by Decatur residents. They’re still demanding answers surrounding the deadly officer-involved shooting.

Bruce Jones, a neighbor and friend to Perkins says it’s important to keep these demonstrations peaceful while the facts of the situation unfold.

“Let’s make sure that when it’s all said and done that we still have a city that we can look at and be proud of and be proud of our people who we’ve put in these position to make these decisions to do the right thing and trust that they’ll do that,” Jones said. “And if that doesn’t happen, then let’s deal with that at that time. But we do have to give it time.”

The city of Decatur is inviting residents to a community prayer event October 8 that will be led by several local pastors.

