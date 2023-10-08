Community comes together for funeral of man killed in officer-involved shooting

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of cars lined up along Highway 72 in Courtland with hundreds of people attending the funeral for 39-year-old Steve Perkins — the man who was shot and killed by a Decatur police officer on Sept. 29. He was married and had two daughters.

Emotions were high for everyone in attendance, inside and outside Wheeler Chapel Church. Those same emotions were the driving force behind peaceful demonstrations by Decatur residents. They’re still demanding answers surrounding the deadly officer-involved shooting.

Bruce Jones, a neighbor and friend to Perkins says it’s important to keep these demonstrations peaceful while the facts of the situation unfold.

“Let’s make sure that when it’s all said and done we still have a city that we can look at and be proud of and be proud of our people who we’ve put in these positions to make these decisions to do the right thing and trust that they’ll do that,” Jones said. “And if that doesn’t happen, then let’s deal with that, at that time. But we do have to give it time.”

The city of Decatur is inviting residents to a community prayer event on October 8 led by several local pastors.

