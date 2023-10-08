Deals
City of Huntsville announces temporary lane closures for Monroe St. beginning Oct. 9

Lane closure generic
Lane closure generic(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Temporary lane closures are planned for Monroe Street between Clinton and Williams Avenues from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13, the City of Huntsville announced.

Traffic will be closed on the northbound lane at Monroe St. between Clinton and Williams Avenues on Monday at 8 a.m. until Friday at 5 p.m.

The intersection between Clinton Ave. and Monroe St. is also slated to be closed overnight on Tuesday at 9 p.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m. for utility improvements.

Motorists are urged to use Heart of Huntsville Drive as a detour around the intersection.

Detour map for Oct. 9-13 for Monroe Street in Huntsville
Detour map for Oct. 9-13 for Monroe Street in Huntsville(City of Huntsville)

For more information, the city recommends contacting the City of Huntsville Engineering at 256-427-5300.

