Another Chilly Night | Warming Trend For Your Next Work & School Week

After a cold start this morning, today has shaped up to be a fantastic fall day with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures this afternoon are still running cooler and well below average in the upper 60s to near 70s degrees, but with less wind to deal with it should be an enjoyable day to spend outdoors. Expect clear skies and crisp air to stick with us as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows trending a bit warmer in the mid and upper 40s.

Monday through Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with afternoon highs each day climbing back near normal in the upper 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows each night will be dropping into the 50s. Cloud cover will start increasing by the latter half of the week on Thursday and rain chances will return to the forecast ahead of our next cold front. Expect scattered showers and a few storms late in the day Thursday and into Friday with high temperatures staying in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Much cooler and drier air will again filter in behind the front for next weekend with afternoon highs on both Saturday and Sunday ranging in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly in the 40s, so get ready to pull the jackets back out!

