Young girl prepares for bone marrow transplant, friends are there to help

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - One little girl in Wicksburg is defying the odds in the face of a rare condition.

Hayden Farmer is a typical little girl. She loves to cheer and beauty pageants, but right now, her passions are put on hold.

She was born with a rare condition, Fanconi Anemia.

As a result, her body doesn’t make a lot of blood cells. While most people have more than 150 thousand cells that prevent bleeding, Hayden only has 20 thousand.

That means, what others might consider a small injury, would be more severe for Hayden.

“She has not been allowed to participate in contact sports since she was seven when she was diagnosed,” Hayden’s mother, Windy Farmer, explained. “She couldn’t do gymnastics at a time, she couldn’t do stunts at cheer. We used to go snow skiing, and she has not been able to do that and she misses those activities,” she added.

Hayden’s preparing for a blood marrow transplant. It will restore her platelets to a normal level.

When this happens, she can finally do the things she loves.

“So when she has the transplant and things get better and she heals, she can resume activities that she’s not been allowed to do so she can go back to being a kid again,” Farmer said.

They have to stay in Cincinnati for six months for her transplant. The city is home to one of three hospitals in the entire nation that can treat her.

Fortunately for the Farmers, friends make the load a little lighter. Carrie Peterson, the mom of Hayden’s best friend, Lily, is coordinating a poker run to raise money for the Farmers.

The money will help pay for a hotel until they can go to the Ronald McDonald house.

“Hayden and our youngest daughter, Lily, are best friends,” Carrie Peterson, the poker run organizer, said. “And they have been for several years. Lilly has even gone on a family vacation with them,” she added. “Hayden is like one of our own.”

And even though Hayden can’t take the field for cheer, the school has found a way to include her.

“Our band. They made a cheer for Hayden,” Farmer said. They did a video call the other night, and they were wearing green.”

The Wicksberg marching band was repping the color of Stem Cell Transplant Awareness.

“They even painted a green ribbon on the football field,” Farmer added, regarding the school.

The kindness is more than what the Farmers could ask for.

“I am trying not to cry right now because it has been so overwhelmingly nice and appreciated,” Farmer said. “We’re glad we live in an area where we have this much support. I have had many days that I’ve been in tears because of all the support that we have had,” she added.

The poker run will be October 7. Sign ups are at 9:00a.m. at Mel’s Hideaway in Dothan.

Peterson said that all rides are welcome. The poker run isn’t limited to bikes. There will also be meals for sell and a gun raffle.

