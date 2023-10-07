Sunny, cool and breezy today.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, sunny, cool and breezy. Wind gusts out of the North up to 25 MPH, temps rise only to the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, diminishing winds, clear and cold. Upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday, sunny and nice after a chilly start. High temps in the upper 60s to near 70°.

After another cool and clear night on Sunday, there will be more sunshine Monday through Wednesday. Moderating temps with temps climbing to the 70s and close to 80° for Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance of rain comes Thursday and Friday. Rain sparked by the passage of another cold front that will drop the temps for next weekend. High for next Saturday and Sunday in the 60s again.

