Protesters march through downtown Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Protesters took to Decatur streets Friday night to protest the shooting and killing of Steve Perkins, a full week after it happened.

“Flashlight, flashlight, they killed him at night,” they chanted.

During their march, protesters demand the release of body cam video of the incident, names of the officers involved, and assurance they’ll be prosecuted.

“We need pressure on the DA to go ahead and lock them up,” protester Terrence Baker said. “Give us somebody behind bars.”

Through the night, the protest remained peaceful. Protester Catherine Randle said was necessary to prove a point.

“It’s powerful,” she said. “It’s a powerful movement, and we’re here.”

Tensions were high as protesters tried to get in the street on 6th avenue. This led to the arrest of a few protesters.

“You must stay off the roadway,” one officer announced on his speaker.

“It was more intimidation from the police officers than anything,” Randle said. “We were peacefully protesting, as we were supposed to do, and they pushed unfortunately. Came out with rubber bullet guns and intimidated us. There was one officer who had the gun out.”

The longer they marched, the more they said their message was heard.

“Sometimes you have to say some words that will trigger the minds and allow people to know that you mean business,” family spokesperson Brent Lipscomb said. “Today I want to say to every person out here that we mean business.”

Protesters said their message is much stronger if they remain peaceful.

“Life and death lies at the power of the tongue,” Baker said. “I’m just going it peaceful. If anything else happens, that’s nothing that’s on our minds. We’re not going to fed that devil right now, we’re just going to be out here to get the job done peacefully.”

They maintained they will continue protesting until more information is released by the Alabama law enforcement agency, which is handling the investigation. Protesters have been at city hall almost every day since the shooting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.