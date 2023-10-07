No. 4 Muscle Shoals wins in overtime thriller against No. 5 Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals erased a 21-point deficit to defeat Hartselle to defeat Hartselle 55-49 in a class 6A region 7 battle for first place.

The Tigers jumped out to a 21-lead late in the second quarter. In the final minutes before halftime, the Trojans cut the lead to one score, highlighted by a fumble recovery on the kick-return that followed their first touchdown.

The second half would be a back-and-forth battle that came down to the final 15 seconds, with Muscle Shoals ahead by a touchdown. Ri Fletcher caught the tying pass for the Tigers, sending the game to overtime tied up 42 a piece.

In the first overtime, both teams scored on their attempts, forcing a second overtime.

In double OT, fourth down a mishandled snap by Hartselle did not allow them to score. Muscle Shoals answered with a touchdown run by Natarruean Hampton to secure the win for the Trojans.

With the win, Muscle Shoals moves to a perfect 6-0 record overall on the season, claiming first place in Class 6A Region 7.

