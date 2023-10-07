Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

No. 4 Muscle Shoals wins in overtime thriller against No. 5 Hartselle

The Trojans move to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in region play.
Muscle Shoals Natarruean Hampton scores the winning touchdown in double overtime.
Muscle Shoals Natarruean Hampton scores the winning touchdown in double overtime.(WAFF)
By Cam Derr
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals erased a 21-point deficit to defeat Hartselle to defeat Hartselle 55-49 in a class 6A region 7 battle for first place.

The Tigers jumped out to a 21-lead late in the second quarter. In the final minutes before halftime, the Trojans cut the lead to one score, highlighted by a fumble recovery on the kick-return that followed their first touchdown.

The second half would be a back-and-forth battle that came down to the final 15 seconds, with Muscle Shoals ahead by a touchdown. Ri Fletcher caught the tying pass for the Tigers, sending the game to overtime tied up 42 a piece.

In the first overtime, both teams scored on their attempts, forcing a second overtime.

In double OT, fourth down a mishandled snap by Hartselle did not allow them to score. Muscle Shoals answered with a touchdown run by Natarruean Hampton to secure the win for the Trojans.

With the win, Muscle Shoals moves to a perfect 6-0 record overall on the season, claiming first place in Class 6A Region 7.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
Car into home in Huntsville
Man suffered medical emergency before crashing into a home in Huntsville, no charges to be filed
One person injured after Club 3208 shooting
One person injured after Huntsville nightclub shooting
Ionut Gunici
Man pleads gulity after allegedly trying to sell woman in Florence parking lot

Latest News

48 Blitz Play of the Week - Sponsored by Jack's
Vote for the 48 Blitz Play of the Week
Guntersville QB throws down to WR who hauls it in for six
Guntersville QB throws down to WR who hauls it in for six
Tanner WR brings down contested catch for the TD
Tanner WR brings down contested catch for the TD
Mars Hills Bible QB hangs on to it for a long TD run
Mars Hills Bible QB hangs on to it for a long TD run