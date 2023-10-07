Historic home of Judge James Horton on the move to Decatur, road closures announced

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The historic home of Alabama Judge James Horton will be moving from Limestone County to Decatur on Saturday.

Decatur Police have announced road closures in preparation for Judge Horton’s historic house relocation.

The following roadways will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday:

Highway 31 from Garrett Road to Church Street

Highway 20 from I-65 to Ingalls Harbor

Police say to use I-65 as an alternate route. See the attached map for reference.

Detour map for reference (Decatur Police Department)

The house is estimated to arrive at its new location on the corner of Grove Street and Church Street by approximately 3 a.m. Sunday.

