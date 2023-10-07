Deals
Florence City Schools looking to help manufacture futures for their students

The school system hosted manufacturing businesses at Florence High School for a job expo.
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The school system hosted a manufacturing expo inside the Florence High School gym today. School administrators said it is important for students to start thinking about their careers now.

Eleven local manufacturing businesses sent representatives to the school to meet with students. There were tables set up along the gym with several interactive displays showing off what it’s like to program certain machines, wire units and even weld. Career Tech Director Lane Rinks said it is important for the schools to support students’ dreams and push them toward a bright future.

“I think that if we don’t try to set them up for success, I don’t think anyone else will,” Rinks explained. “That’s kind of why we’re here, is to give them every opportunity that we can think of and provide so that they can be successful when they leave us. We want them to be one of the three e’s: employed, enlisted or enrolled. That’s today is trying to get them employed.”

Rinks said they decided to have the expo today partly to celebrate National Manufacturing Day, as well as allowing students to see possible future job openings.

