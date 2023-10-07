ESports AL brings innovation, competition for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifier

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Video gaming is becoming more and more of a way of life, especially in Huntsville with ESports AL helping lead the way.

On Saturday, ESports AL along with Divrgence Virtual Reality hosted the Red Bull Campus Clutch USA Delta Offline Qualifier for gamers across the nation to compete in the 5 vs. 5 character-based game, Valorant.

This event was the public’s first opportunity to get a look inside the inner workings of Esports in Alabama at the state-of-the-art esports complex featuring 25 high-powered gaming PCs.

The organization, ESports AL is dedicated to providing a platform for both competitive and casual gamers, as well as, making Huntsville’s inaugural esports facility accessible aside from college campuses.

ESports AL’s CEO Mark Clark says the gaming events help connect people and have no limitations to the craft.

“I think the difference between ESports and [the other sports] is one, it allows anybody to actually play,” said Clark. “[There are] some limitations to other individuals playing sports like football, basketball, soccer... This allows almost anyone to play.”

Everyone was welcome to the event that started at 10 a.m. Saturday at Divrgence Virtual Reality Theme Park.

The event helped showcase more interest in not just the Huntsville metro area but also the impact of ESports throughout the country.

