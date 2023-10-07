Deals
Community prayer to be held at Decatur City Hall following fatal officer-involved shooting

Decatur City Hall
Decatur City Hall(Source: WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A community prayer will be taking place on Sunday evening at Decatur City Hall for the Decatur man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 29.

Decatur pastors Jerry Baker and Joe McKaig are set to lead the prayer along with other local pastors in the community following the death of Steve Perkins.

They urge the public to join in the prayer at 5 p.m. at Decatur City Hall located at 402 Lee St NE.

They say this will be a peaceful community prayer. In a press release, the prayer will be “to lift up Steve’s family and our entire community during this painful time. Our hope is that the entire community will join together in solidarity. We are one.”

