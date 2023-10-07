Cold & Calm Night Ahead!

Today has been filled with plenty of sun, but afternoon highs struggled to make it out of the mid and upper 60s with a much cooler airmass in place across the Valley. Brisk northerly winds have been occasionally gusting up to 15 and 20 mph, and this has made it feel even chillier, but winds will be steadily calming down into your evening hours. Expect clear skies tonight and temperatures will be rapidly dropping after sunset. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s will likely make this the coldest night of your weekend, so bundle up if you have any outdoor plans. Frost should not be an issue, but if winds completely calm down some patchy frost will be possible just before sunrise tomorrow mainly in sheltered valleys.

After a cold start in the morning, your Sunday will feature more sunshine and temperatures will stay well below average in the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. The good news is we won’t have to deal with any breezy winds, which will make for a picture-perfect fall day! Skies will stay clear and cool into the evening hours with overnight lows ranging a few degrees warmer in the mid and upper 40s.

There will be more sunshine Monday through Wednesday and temperatures will be warming back closer to normal for this time of year with afternoon highs each day in the mid and upper 70s to low 80s. The next chance of rain comes Thursday and Friday by the passage of another cold front that will cool us down again for next weekend. Plan on highs to drop back into the 60s with overnight lows falling into the 40s.

