Alabama politicians react to conflict of Israel, Hamas

Israeli ambulance service says 100 dead in Hamas' surprise attack in southern Israel
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - News of Israel unexpectedly being attacked by militant group Hamas Saturday morning inflicted the entire world. Leaders from across the globe are providing reactions to the attack, including those at home in Alabama.

Thousands of rockets were fired by Hamas where dozens of Hamas militant groups broke out of a blockaded Gaza Strip into Israeli towns, leaving nearly 200 people dead and 1,100 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is now “at war” with Hamas after a show of force that caught Israel off guard on a major holiday, Associated Press reports.

Alabama leaders provide their support for Israel following the attack:

“The heinous terrorist attacks on Israel — a great ally of our country — must be stopped,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a post on X. “Israel is a special and sacred place — a place that has personally impacted my own faith. We must pray for the people of Israel. Alabama stands with Israel, and so does all of America!”

