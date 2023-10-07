Alabama politicians react to conflict of Israel, Hamas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - News of Israel unexpectedly being attacked by militant group Hamas Saturday morning inflicted the entire world. Leaders from across the globe are providing reactions to the attack, including those at home in Alabama.

Thousands of rockets were fired by Hamas where dozens of Hamas militant groups broke out of a blockaded Gaza Strip into Israeli towns, leaving nearly 200 people dead and 1,100 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is now “at war” with Hamas after a show of force that caught Israel off guard on a major holiday, Associated Press reports.

Alabama leaders provide their support for Israel following the attack:

“The heinous terrorist attacks on Israel — a great ally of our country — must be stopped,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a post on X. “Israel is a special and sacred place — a place that has personally impacted my own faith. We must pray for the people of Israel. Alabama stands with Israel, and so does all of America!”

Just weeks ago, I had the privilege of spending time in Southern Israel. It’s unthinkable to see the devastation that has occurred there at the hands of Hamas. America cannot ever compromise when it comes to our support for Israel & must hold accountable those who finance Hamas. pic.twitter.com/PrIby7KepC — Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) October 7, 2023

The Iran-backed terrorist attacks on Israel are completely unacceptable. Israel has every right to respond with force.



The United States and Alabama stand firmly with Israel as they defend themselves against these barbaric terrorist attacks. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) October 7, 2023

The barrage of terrorist attacks facing Israel by ground, sea, and air is unprecedented.



I join my fellow Alabamians in condemning this heinous assault by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on innocent Israeli children, women, and men.



Alabama and America stands with Israel. — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) October 7, 2023

We must condemn this totally unprovoked attack by Hamas terrorists against our greatest ally, Israel. We pray for the people of Israel and give their government our full support as they fight back to protect their people.



I stand with Israel. America stands with Israel. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Dale W. Strong (@RepDaleStrong) October 7, 2023

