48 Blitz: see a full list of Week 7 football games, scores

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather dive into the past, present & future of football fields across the Tennessee Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 7 in North Alabama!

See a full list of Week 7 games and scores by clicking here.

Check out recaps from Week 7 below:

48 Blitz Game of the Week: Sparkman vs. Bob Jones

The Rebels kept momentum and sealed the victory over the Tigers 56-35

Brooks vs. Rogers

The Lions secured the victory over the Pirates 28-14

Deshler vs. Central Florence

The Tigers push past the Wildcats for a 57-47 victory

Clements vs. Elkmont

The Colts outlast the Red Devils 47-12

Vinemont vs. Madison Academy

The Mustangs kept momentum going strong in a 49-6 win over the Eagles

Florence vs. Huntsville

The Panthers squeeze past the Falcons for a 23-20 victory

James Clemens vs. Austin

The Black Bears sealed the victory over the Jets 28-7

Athens vs. Hartselle

The Tigers get the win over the Golden Eagles 21-14

Lee vs. Buckhorn

The Bucks outlast the Generals 34-22

Nashville Christian (TN) vs. Fayetteville (TN)

The Tigers get the victory over the Eagles 49-37

Cookeville (TN) vs. Lincoln County (TN)

The Cavaliers outlast the Falcons in a 41-13 finish

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

