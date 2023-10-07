48 Blitz: see a full list of Week 6 football games, scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 6 in North Alabama!

48 Blitz Game of the Week: Muscle Shoals vs. Hartselle

The Trojans keep their undefeated status alive in a double overtime showdown over the Tigers 55-49

Deshler vs. West Morgan

The Rebels kept momentum and sealed the victory over the Tigers 56-35

Madison County vs. Randolph

The Raiders pushed past the Tigers for a 46-26 win

Mars Hills vs. Colbert County

The Panthers make their mark with a 45-7 win over the Indians

Tanner vs. Hatton

The Rattlers play lights out for the shutout victory over the Hornets 20-0

Fort Payne vs. Lee

The Generals squeak past the Wildcats 49-42

Buckhorn vs. Mae Jemison

The Bucks secured the victory over the Jaguars 34-6

Athens vs. Cullman

The Golden Eagles walked away with the win over the Bearcats 34-28

Scottsboro vs. Guntersville

The Wildcats of Guntersville outlast the Scottsboro Wildcats 20-6

Sparkman vs. James Clemens

The Jets squeeze past the Senators for the 30-31 win

Bob Jones vs. Florence

The Patriots hang on for the 29-25 victory over the Falcons

