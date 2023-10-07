Deals
48 Blitz: see a full list of Week 6 football games, scores

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather dive into the past, present & future of football fields across the Tennessee Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 6 in North Alabama!

See a full list of Week 6 games and scores by clicking here.

Check out recaps from Week 6 below:

48 Blitz Game of the Week: Muscle Shoals vs. Hartselle

The Trojans keep their undefeated status alive in a double overtime showdown over the Tigers 55-49

Deshler vs. West Morgan

The Rebels kept momentum and sealed the victory over the Tigers 56-35

Madison County vs. Randolph

The Raiders pushed past the Tigers for a 46-26 win

Mars Hills vs. Colbert County

The Panthers make their mark with a 45-7 win over the Indians

Tanner vs. Hatton

The Rattlers play lights out for the shutout victory over the Hornets 20-0

Fort Payne vs. Lee

The Generals squeak past the Wildcats 49-42

Buckhorn vs. Mae Jemison

The Bucks secured the victory over the Jaguars 34-6

Athens vs. Cullman

The Golden Eagles walked away with the win over the Bearcats 34-28

Scottsboro vs. Guntersville

The Wildcats of Guntersville outlast the Scottsboro Wildcats 20-6

Sparkman vs. James Clemens

The Jets squeeze past the Senators for the 30-31 win

Bob Jones vs. Florence

The Patriots hang on for the 29-25 victory over the Falcons

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather talk with football coaches from teams in North Alabama about the meaning of the game.

