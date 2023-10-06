Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

‘We’re usually outside anyways’: Waterloo teacher and community creates outdoor classroom

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - One teacher, backed by her community, created an outdoor classroom where students can gather for years to come.

The mastermind behind this outdoor classroom is Courtney Putman, a teacher at Waterloo School. She said she could not have done it without the help of her community.

“It’s always like that around here,” Putman said about the community she lives in.

She said the people in Waterloo are ready to lend a hand at a moment’s notice. More than forty people helped build this diverse ecosystem right in the middle of the school.

“This project would not be anywhere near complete if it wasn’t for our community,” Putman said.

Putman had help from outside the community, too, namely Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) and the Baron Weather Institute. AWF helped put up different signs and found diverse plants that are native to the state. Putman asked the weather institute to help her get a weather analog while also making a unique proposition.

“That conversation led to them being willing to donate one of their camera weather instrumentation to our school,” Putman said.

Putman said the outdoor classroom’s future is looking bright and very green. She said they are looking to add a turtle habitat within the next few weeks. There is already a frog habitat, plenty of flowers for bees and birds and a dedicated monarch butterfly pathway. Putman is hoping the classroom brings a sense of community to the children along with a learning opportunity.

“It gives them more pride in their campus as well as their community. And they take that back with them in their community,” Putman explained. “And I love for learning. I’m really excited for them to see that you can get outside and learn. And it’s not just the atmosphere, there’s actually science behind it.”

Putman said the outdoor classroom will continue on until they run out of space to put more plants and habitats.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
La Fuente
Kitchen Cops find first aid supplies mixed in with avocados
Debra Catledge
Colbert Co. woman arrested for second time on animal cruelty charges two days after bonding out
SBI investigates a deadly officer involved shooting on Ryan Street in Decatur
Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

WAFF 48 Reporting
Russellville Fire Department travels school to school to teach students about fire prevention
A panel of federal judges has made a final decision on which of the three proposed maps Alabama...
Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s congressional districts map
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Huntsville family hopes for the return of missing 15-year-old
WAFF 48 Reporting
Russellville Fire Department travels school to school teaching prevention