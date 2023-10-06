‘We’re usually outside anyways’: Waterloo teacher and community creates outdoor classroom

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - One teacher, backed by her community, created an outdoor classroom where students can gather for years to come.

The mastermind behind this outdoor classroom is Courtney Putman, a teacher at Waterloo School. She said she could not have done it without the help of her community.

“It’s always like that around here,” Putman said about the community she lives in.

She said the people in Waterloo are ready to lend a hand at a moment’s notice. More than forty people helped build this diverse ecosystem right in the middle of the school.

“This project would not be anywhere near complete if it wasn’t for our community,” Putman said.

Putman had help from outside the community, too, namely Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) and the Baron Weather Institute. AWF helped put up different signs and found diverse plants that are native to the state. Putman asked the weather institute to help her get a weather analog while also making a unique proposition.

“That conversation led to them being willing to donate one of their camera weather instrumentation to our school,” Putman said.

Putman said the outdoor classroom’s future is looking bright and very green. She said they are looking to add a turtle habitat within the next few weeks. There is already a frog habitat, plenty of flowers for bees and birds and a dedicated monarch butterfly pathway. Putman is hoping the classroom brings a sense of community to the children along with a learning opportunity.

“It gives them more pride in their campus as well as their community. And they take that back with them in their community,” Putman explained. “And I love for learning. I’m really excited for them to see that you can get outside and learn. And it’s not just the atmosphere, there’s actually science behind it.”

Putman said the outdoor classroom will continue on until they run out of space to put more plants and habitats.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.