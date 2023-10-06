Deals
U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosts annual program for visually-impaired students

U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville(U.S. Space and Rocket Center)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students who are visually-impaired were able to get the chance to experience Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Thursday.

Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students (SCIVIS) is an annual program for children with low or no vision. More than 160 students from 31 states and eight countries attended the program.

Large-print documents, magnification and braille options were provided to allow students with visual impairments to experience Space Camp and Aviation Challenge. Coordinator Dan Oates says this is a life-changing experience for these students.

“Just to see the kids succeed is worth the trip. I mean we get kids here that are really shy on the front end and they go back home and their parents call and say ‘What have you done to my child,’ because the child has completely changed in a week, that’s not me, that’s space camp,” Oates said.

This was the 33rd year the U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosted the event.

